'When is appropriate time for J&K statehood restoration?' CM Omar asks Centre

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the Centre to specify when the region’s statehood will be restored.
Addressing a public gathering in Srinagar on Thursday, Omar indirectly responded to remarks made by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who had said people should not be misled on the issue of statehood.
Omar said, “They should talk about the promises made to the people of J&K in the Supreme Court and Parliament. Why are they scared of statehood? Why don’t they want to relinquish power? If a promise was made to the people of J&K, and they voted in the Assembly polls on that basis, why has the statehood promise not been fulfilled?”
His remarks came after Lt Governor Sinha, speaking at the Foundation Day function of the Union Territory in Srinagar, reiterated that the central government would restore statehood “at an appropriate time.”
Sinha cited Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament during the passage of the J&K Reorganisation Act, which outlined a sequence—delimitation, elections, and then statehood restoration at an appropriate time.
“But some people have a problem. When Assembly elections in J&K were held, the situation was clear to everyone—that elections were held for a UT Assembly. The excuse that work will be done only after statehood cannot be accepted,” LG Sinha said. “All powers lie with the elected government. I want to stress that misleading people must stop. Exercise your rights for the welfare of J&K people.”
In his address to the public rally, Omar said J&K has 90 MLAs, and barring a few, all sought votes on the basis of statehood. “NC, Congress, BJP, PDP, and others sought votes on statehood. At that time, people were told that statehood would be restored after elections. Today, they say wait for some more time. They should tell us how long.”
Taking a jibe at the repeated reference to an “appropriate time,” Omar asked what parameters were being used to determine when the situation would be deemed suitable for statehood restoration.
“OK, I will wait. But please let me know how ‘appropriate time’ is measured. In which balance can we decide that the appropriate time has come? As Chief Minister, I should know what targets have been set for restoring statehood. For God’s sake, those who tell us to wait should explain what that ‘right time’ is,” he said.
“We need to know the appropriate time so that we can act and bring J&K out of this crisis, where government employees are being dismissed without trial and business establishments are being closed arbitrarily on the behest of one person,” he added.
Omar, in his first cabinet meeting after forming the government in October last year, had passed a resolution calling for the immediate restoration of statehood to J&K. Copies of the resolution were handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other central leaders. However, no progress has been made on the issue so far.
Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed, the CM said, “The attack has severely impacted the tourism sector. Our taxis, shikaras, and houseboats are empty.”
“Who is responsible for J&K’s security? It is not in my hands,” he said.
“We have never allowed such a situation in J&K. I was CM for six years—show me a single instance where tourists were targeted,” Omar added.
He further remarked, “Twenty-six guests were killed in Pahalgam, and we are being advised to work. We know how to work. You do your work, and we will do ours.”