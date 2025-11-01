'When is appropriate time for J&K statehood restoration?' CM Omar asks Centre

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the Centre to specify when the region’s statehood will be restored.

Addressing a public gathering in Srinagar on Thursday, Omar indirectly responded to remarks made by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who had said people should not be misled on the issue of statehood.

Omar said, “They should talk about the promises made to the people of J&K in the Supreme Court and Parliament. Why are they scared of statehood? Why don’t they want to relinquish power? If a promise was made to the people of J&K, and they voted in the Assembly polls on that basis, why has the statehood promise not been fulfilled?”

His remarks came after Lt Governor Sinha, speaking at the Foundation Day function of the Union Territory in Srinagar, reiterated that the central government would restore statehood “at an appropriate time.”

Sinha cited Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament during the passage of the J&K Reorganisation Act, which outlined a sequence—delimitation, elections, and then statehood restoration at an appropriate time.

“But some people have a problem. When Assembly elections in J&K were held, the situation was clear to everyone—that elections were held for a UT Assembly. The excuse that work will be done only after statehood cannot be accepted,” LG Sinha said. “All powers lie with the elected government. I want to stress that misleading people must stop. Exercise your rights for the welfare of J&K people.”

In his address to the public rally, Omar said J&K has 90 MLAs, and barring a few, all sought votes on the basis of statehood. “NC, Congress, BJP, PDP, and others sought votes on statehood. At that time, people were told that statehood would be restored after elections. Today, they say wait for some more time. They should tell us how long.”