With ‘new’ Nalanda, Nitish home turf showcases ‘Bihar’s progress’

Amid intense campaigning, local voters seem confident that Nitish Kumar remains a strong contender. “Just as Narendra Modi did a lot for Gujarat, our Nitish Kumar has done the same for Bihar and more for Nalanda,” said Devender Yadav, who runs a tea stall in Nalanda. “I don’t belong to his caste, Kurmi, but I know he deserves to continue for the larger good of the state.”

Mohan Kumar of Daniyaba offered a different view. “The new Nalanda University with all modern facilities is impressive, but Bihar needs the same restructuring elsewhere. Nitish Kumar must extend this blueprint beyond Nalanda,” he said. Nalanda’s famous sweet, khaja, continues to draw visitors to shops in Rajgir, including the popular “Kali Sah ka Khaja Dukan.”

“The same is the popularity of Nalanda’s politics,” said retired banker Shashtri Prasad. “Here, individual candidates matter less. What matters more is the alliance. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan are being tested, but Nalanda still stands with Nitish.” He added that while MLAs face local scrutiny, Nitish Kumar’s legacy and Modi’s assurances could help the NDA.

The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, is focusing on employment and governance issues. Some voters, though, take a practical view. “Sab kuch process se hota hai. Unemployment dur ho raha hai. Ye kabhi bhi zero nahi ho sakta India mein,” said Shakunta Devi, 48, who runs a cosmetic shop with her daughter Rita.