With ‘new’ Nalanda, Nitish home turf showcases ‘Bihar’s progress’

NALANDA: From Bihar’s historic city of Patliputra, now Patna, to the ancient centres of Nalanda and Rajgir, the signs of change are visible. Multi-lane highways, roadside eateries, hotels, and educational institutions mark the route to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district — a region often showcased as a symbol of Bihar’s progress.
Among Nalanda’s many claims to fame, the spotlight this election season is on the revived Nalanda University. Located about 15 kilometres from the ruins of the ancient site, the 455-acre carbon-neutral campus, with economist Arvind Panagariya as its chancellor, has become a talking point in speeches by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Nitish Kumar.
Amid intense campaigning, local voters seem confident that Nitish Kumar remains a strong contender. “Just as Narendra Modi did a lot for Gujarat, our Nitish Kumar has done the same for Bihar and more for Nalanda,” said Devender Yadav, who runs a tea stall in Nalanda. “I don’t belong to his caste, Kurmi, but I know he deserves to continue for the larger good of the state.”
Mohan Kumar of Daniyaba offered a different view. “The new Nalanda University with all modern facilities is impressive, but Bihar needs the same restructuring elsewhere. Nitish Kumar must extend this blueprint beyond Nalanda,” he said. Nalanda’s famous sweet, khaja, continues to draw visitors to shops in Rajgir, including the popular “Kali Sah ka Khaja Dukan.”
“The same is the popularity of Nalanda’s politics,” said retired banker Shashtri Prasad. “Here, individual candidates matter less. What matters more is the alliance. The NDA and Mahagathbandhan are being tested, but Nalanda still stands with Nitish.” He added that while MLAs face local scrutiny, Nitish Kumar’s legacy and Modi’s assurances could help the NDA.
The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan, meanwhile, is focusing on employment and governance issues. Some voters, though, take a practical view. “Sab kuch process se hota hai. Unemployment dur ho raha hai. Ye kabhi bhi zero nahi ho sakta India mein,” said Shakunta Devi, 48, who runs a cosmetic shop with her daughter Rita.
In Bihar Sharif, Shweta Kumari, a schoolteacher, and her sister Anju, a first-time voter, expressed faith in the Modi–Nitish partnership. But their father, Dular Verma, and their brother, Mahesh, differed. “We’ll give Tejashwi Yadav’s Mahagathbandhan a chance. If they fail, we’ll change them next time,” they said.
At Nalanda University, far from the campaign noise, peace prevails. Yet, development gaps remain. “Yahan sab kuch hai, lekin road yahan aane ka abhi bhi narrow hai,” said Mukesh Kumar, who runs a food stall near the campus. “The fight here is between the NDA, led by Nitish and Narendra, and the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi and Rahul,” said Anuj Kumar, an MBA graduate. “The results will depend on caste equations and how voters judge the government’s record.”
The Mahagatbandhan relies primarily on Yadav and Muslim consolidation, along with smaller castes, centred on Tejashwi Yadav’s main campaign issue: unemployment. The NDA is focusing on empowering Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Nalanda, with a population of 36 lakh, of which less than 7% are Muslims, remains a district where Nitish’s influence is being tested.
Soren not to campaign for polls over seats denial
Amid the ongoing tussle over denial of seats to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by RJD and Congress in the Grand Alliance in the Assembly polls, CM Hemant Soren will keep away from the campaigning in these elections. Jharkhand’s ruling JMM is not contesting the elections in neighbouring Bihar, in the wake of a “political conspiracy” by its allies.