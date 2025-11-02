Any act of violence will not be tolerated during ensuing Bihar polls: CEC

LUCKNOW: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday reaffirmed that any act of violence during the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections would not be tolerated, assuring that voters would be able to cast their votes peacefully and freely.

Speaking at IIT-Kanpur’s Foundation Day, Kumar also lauded Bihar for successfully conducting the world’s largest voter list purification campaign. He said that once the 51-crore voter list across other states was updated, it would mark a historic achievement for the Election Commission.

His remarks came a day after the Election Commission transferred Patna’s Superintendent of Police (Rural) and took action against three other officials following violence in Mokama, where gangster-turned-politician Dular Chand Yadav was killed during campaigning.

“The Election Commission has zero tolerance towards any form of violence during polls and is fully prepared for this,” the CEC said.

Asserting the Commission’s impartiality, Kumar said, “For the Election Commission, there is no ‘paksh’ or ‘vipaksh’ (ruling side or opposition). Everyone is ‘samkaksh’ (equal) before us.”

Kumar added that Bihar’s upcoming polls would serve as a model election, showcasing transparency, capability, simplicity, and the festive spirit of democracy. He said that 243 Returning Officers, an equal number of observers, district collectors, superintendents of police, police observers, and expenditure observers were ready to ensure smooth polling.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

Appealing to voters to participate enthusiastically, the CEC said, “I appeal to all voters of Bihar to come together and celebrate this festival of democracy. Everyone must come forward to exercise their right to vote. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

Earlier, Kumar was conferred with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT-Kanpur, where he fondly recalled his student days at the institute.