Class six girl dies by suicide in Jaipur school; probe team denied entry

A Class 6 student died on Saturday after falling from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, with initial indications pointing to suicide, police said.

The girl, Amaira, an only child, was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead, Mansarovar SHO Lakhan Khatana confirmed.

Parents Association alleged that the girl took the extreme step after being scolded by a teacher and claimed the school destroyed evidence at the scene.

Following the tragedy, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar directed an on-site inquiry. However, a six-member education department team was reportedly denied entry and could not meet the principal or staff.

“The main gate was locked, and repeated attempts to contact the school went unanswered,” said District Education Officer (Elementary) Ram Niwas Sharma, warning that non-cooperation could lead to strict action, including possible cancellation of the school’s recognition.

Police and forensic teams have collected evidence, and a post-mortem was conducted at Jaipuria Hospital in the presence of the girl’s parents. The school management has yet to comment on the incident.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)