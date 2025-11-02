CM Pushkar Singh Dhami kicks off Boodhi Diwali in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand came alive with colour, music, and tradition on Saturday as people across the state celebrated the harvest festival of Igas, also known as Boodhi Diwali, with great enthusiasm and cultural pride.

The festivities culminated at the Chief Minister’s residence, where a grand cultural programme showcased the rich folk heritage of Garhwal, Kumaon, and Jaunsar regions. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, joined by senior BJP leaders, participated in the traditional ritual of playing ‘Bhaillo’—a torch crafted from pine or cedar wood and Rhododendron bark, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.

“Our folk culture and traditions are the identity of Devbhoomi,” said CM Dhami, extending his greetings on the occasion. “The culture and traditions of any state form its soul, and festivals like Igas add vitality to our social life.”