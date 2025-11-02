CM Pushkar Singh Dhami kicks off Boodhi Diwali in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand came alive with colour, music, and tradition on Saturday as people across the state celebrated the harvest festival of Igas, also known as Boodhi Diwali, with great enthusiasm and cultural pride.
The festivities culminated at the Chief Minister’s residence, where a grand cultural programme showcased the rich folk heritage of Garhwal, Kumaon, and Jaunsar regions. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, joined by senior BJP leaders, participated in the traditional ritual of playing ‘Bhaillo’—a torch crafted from pine or cedar wood and Rhododendron bark, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness.
“Our folk culture and traditions are the identity of Devbhoomi,” said CM Dhami, extending his greetings on the occasion. “The culture and traditions of any state form its soul, and festivals like Igas add vitality to our social life.”
Traditionally celebrated eleven days after Diwali, Igas is believed to commemorate the delayed arrival of news about Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya in Uttarakhand’s remote hill regions.
Governor Gurmit Singh and former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also joined locals in traditional dances, reflecting the festival’s communal and unifying spirit.
This year’s Igas celebration holds special significance as it marks the beginning of Uttarakhand’s 25th anniversary year since its formation. The state government has designated this period as the ‘State Anniversary Year,’ which was formally inaugurated on Saturday.
The celebrations will continue through November, culminating in the State Foundation Day on November 9. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address a special Assembly session, followed by the main event in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Highlighting the importance of preserving cultural roots, CM Dhami said, “Just as India is reviving its cultural glory, the people of Uttarakhand are embracing their traditional festivals like Igas with renewed enthusiasm and pride.”