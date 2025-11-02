Nation

Dalit man's body with stab wounds found in UP village

The deceased, Sonu left home on Saturday after receiving a phone call and did not return, and his body was later found in a sugarcane field in Ghari Firozabad village.
A blood-stained knife and the youth's motorcycle were recovered from the spot.
A blood-stained knife and the youth's motorcycle were recovered from the spot.(File Photo | Express Illustrations)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The body of a Dalit man with stab wounds was found in a field in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sonu (29).

According to police, Sonu left home on Saturday after receiving a phone call but did not return.

His body was found in a sugarcane field in Ghari Firozabad village under the Kakroli police station area.

There were multiple stab wounds on the body, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aditya Bansal told reporters.

A blood-stained knife and the youth's motorcycle were recovered from the spot.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

An investigation has been launched and efforts are on to trace the assailants.

"Those involved in the crime will be arrested soon," Bansal said.

body found
​Uttar Pradesh
Dalit man’s death
stab wounds

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com