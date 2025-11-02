Delhi-Kochi IndiGo flight grounded, passengers stranded for over three hours

KOCHI: An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Kochi was delayed by over three hours due to a technical snag on Sunday morning.

The flight, scheduled to depart at 5 am, attempted to take off three times before being grounded, leaving travellers stranded at the Delhi airport for hours.

The flight departed at 8.45 pm and landed at Kochi at 12.20 pm.

The flight's repeated failure to lift off caused significant distress among passengers, many of whom were heading home or connecting to other destinations. IndiGo confirmed the issue was a technical glitch and, as a safety measure, deboarded all passengers.

"The plane was taken to the bay with all the passengers. However, the airline made sure they passed on the information and updates timely. They also provided food (millets, biscuits and juice) to the passengers. Finally another flight was arranged," said a passenger on condition of anonymity.

Airline officials stated that they arranged an alternative aircraft to complete the journey. The airline apologised for the inconvenience, reiterating that passenger safety was the utmost priority. "We have zero tolerance with safety," said an airline spokesperson.

However, the incident has once again highlighted concerns over flight maintenance and the handling of technical emergencies by airlines.