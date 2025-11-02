Indian Armed Forces mobilise for major tri-service exercise 'Trishul' along west coast

NEW DELHI: The Indian Armed Forces have mobilised large detachments in preparation for the major Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) “Trishul”, being conducted under the lead of the Indian Navy.

The Navy said on Sunday that the exercise will commence in early November, jointly involving the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, and will continue until 13 November.

TSE-2025 “Trishul” underscores the collective resolve of the Indian Armed Forces to operate in a fully integrated manner, thereby enhancing joint operational readiness and national security preparedness.

According to the Navy, the exercise area spans the Gujarat coast and the northern Arabian Sea. The Army’s Southern Command, the Navy’s Western Naval Command, and the Air Force’s South Western Command are the principal formations participating. The Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies will also take part in large numbers, further reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.

The Headquarters Western Naval Command, in close coordination with the three services, will conduct the exercise, which will feature large-scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, alongside extensive maritime operations, including amphibious drills in the northern Arabian Sea.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General Naval Operations, said on Friday that “20-25 ships of Navy, more than 40 fighters and support aircraft along with the amphibious assets are involved in exercise which is to continue till 13 November.”

The exercise has multiple objectives, including enhancing multi-service and multi-domain operations using indigenous equipment recently inducted into service. “The exercise aims to achieve validation and synchronisation of operational procedures across the three Services, enabling joint effect-based operations in multi-domain environments. Key objectives include enhancing interoperability of platforms and infrastructure, strengthening the integration of networks across Services, and advancing jointness in operations across multiple domains,” the Navy said.

A major focus of the exercise is to enhance synergy among all forces and validate multi-domain integrated operations in a large and complex operational environment. This will involve extensive deployment of Indian Navy warships, Indian Air Force fighter and support aircraft, and amphibious operations featuring the Indian Army and Navy’s amphibious components, including the Landing Platform Dock INS Jalashwa and Landing Craft Utility vessels (LCUs).

The participation of the LPD and LCUs will help exercise the mobilisation of troops and equipment for ashore operations.

The Navy added that the exercise will also validate joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW), and Cyber Warfare plans. Carrier operations by the Indian Navy will be conducted jointly with shore-based assets of the Indian Air Force.

The exercise will highlight the effective employment of indigenous systems and demonstrate the adoption of the principles of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. It will also focus on refining procedures and techniques to address emerging threats and the evolving nature of contemporary and future warfare.

In recent times, the forces have highlighted increased infrastructure development on the Pakistani side of the region. The Border Security Force has also been strengthening its operational capabilities.

As reported by TNIE in February 2023, aggressive posturing by Pakistan Marines in the Sir Creek area had led to heightened tensions.

A month ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh warned that any misadventure by Islamabad in the Sir Creek sector would invite a “decisive response” strong enough to change both “history and geography.”

Addressing soldiers during a visit to the Bhuj Airbase in Gujarat, Singh referred to Pakistan’s continuing disputes over the Sir Creek sector, even 78 years after India gained independence, and said the neighbouring country’s recent expansion of military infrastructure in the area reflected ill intent.

“If Pakistan dares to act in the Sir Creek sector, the reply will be so strong that it will change both history and geography,” Singh said. “In 1965, the Indian Army showed courage by reaching Lahore and in 2025, Pakistan must remember that the road to Karachi also passes through the Creek.”

Sir Creek, a 98-kilometre-long narrow strip of water between the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat and Pakistan, remains a disputed region due to differing interpretations of the maritime boundary. The area consists of marshes inhabited by poisonous snakes and scorpions, and is known for its inhospitable weather and terrain.