JDU candidate Anant Singh, aides remanded to 14-day judicial custody over Jan Suraaj supporter's murder

Former MLA and JDU candidate from the Mokama seat, Anant Singh, along with his two associates, was remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a court in Patna on Sunday.

Anant Singh was arrested by the Patna police late on Saturday night for his alleged involvement in the murder of Dularchand Yadav, a supporter of the Jan Suraj Party, during an election campaign in Mokama on October 30.

Singh, along with his two aides, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram, who were earlier arrested in connection with Yadav's murder, were produced before the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Patna.

"The court sent Singh and two others to judicial custody for two weeks," his lawyer Naveen Kumar told reporters.

From the court, they were taken to Patna's Beur Jail.

Altogether, four FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident. Anant Singh has been named an accused in an FIR lodged by the deceased’s grandson, Neeraj Kumar. Another case has been filed in connection with an alleged attack on the convoy of the JD(U) candidate.