Kashmir Marathon 2.0 draws 1,500 runners; Omar Abdullah, Sunil Shetty flag off event

SRINAGAR: About 1,500 runners, including some foreigners, participated in the second edition of the Kashmir Marathon 2025 on Sunday.
The Kashmir Marathon 2.0 was jointly flagged off by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty from Srinagar.
The race started at 6 am from Polo View, Srinagar. The route, stretching from Polo View to Dal Lake and up towards the Zabarwan Range, showcased some of the most breathtaking scenery, captivating runners with the valley’s stunning natural beauty.
The event was organised by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council, aiming to promote tourism in the Valley.
According to officials, about 1,500 runners — including amateurs and first-timers representing 27 states and 11 countries such as Germany, Denmark, USA, Ethiopia, Kenya, Japan, and Sri Lanka — participated in the marathon.
The marathon featured 42 km (Full Marathon) and 21 km (Half Marathon) categories, with a total prize pool of Rs 25 lakh for winners.
CM Omar Abdullah also took part in the Half Marathon and completed it successfully.
“Completed the Kashmir Half Marathon. I didn’t set a personal best but I did improve on my effort last year. Congratulations to all the runners who completed the full marathon & the half marathon. Well done #KashmirMarathon,” Omar posted on X.
Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, expressing his joy at attending the second edition, said he would continue to support such initiatives. “It is my effort every year to come here and encourage these events that bring people together,” he said.
He expressed hope that Kashmir would host many more sporting and cultural events in the coming months.
J&K minister Satish Sharma said the marathon is spreading a message of peace, love, prosperity, and brotherhood. “The year is ending with the Marathon, and we hope that next year will be better for tourism. Our spirits are high,” he said.
The Kashmir Marathon is being held by the J&K government to promote tourism, fitness, and the spirit of harmony in the Valley. It gains more significance this year as the tourism sector has been badly hit by the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 tourists and a local ponywala were killed.
According to Director Tourism Kashmir Raja Yaqoob, “The Kashmir Marathon is the biggest event taking place in Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack.”
He added that a strong message is being given through this event — that no matter what terrorism happens, it cannot break the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir. “The aim is to boost national and international tourism,” he said.