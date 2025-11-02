Kashmir Marathon 2.0 draws 1,500 runners; Omar Abdullah, Sunil Shetty flag off event

SRINAGAR: About 1,500 runners, including some foreigners, participated in the second edition of the Kashmir Marathon 2025 on Sunday.

The Kashmir Marathon 2.0 was jointly flagged off by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty from Srinagar.

The race started at 6 am from Polo View, Srinagar. The route, stretching from Polo View to Dal Lake and up towards the Zabarwan Range, showcased some of the most breathtaking scenery, captivating runners with the valley’s stunning natural beauty.

The event was organised by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council, aiming to promote tourism in the Valley.

According to officials, about 1,500 runners — including amateurs and first-timers representing 27 states and 11 countries such as Germany, Denmark, USA, Ethiopia, Kenya, Japan, and Sri Lanka — participated in the marathon.

The marathon featured 42 km (Full Marathon) and 21 km (Half Marathon) categories, with a total prize pool of Rs 25 lakh for winners.

CM Omar Abdullah also took part in the Half Marathon and completed it successfully.

“Completed the Kashmir Half Marathon. I didn’t set a personal best but I did improve on my effort last year. Congratulations to all the runners who completed the full marathon & the half marathon. Well done #KashmirMarathon,” Omar posted on X.

Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty, expressing his joy at attending the second edition, said he would continue to support such initiatives. “It is my effort every year to come here and encourage these events that bring people together,” he said.