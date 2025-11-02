President Murmu lauds 64% female graduates at Patanjali University

DEHRADUN/HARIDWAR: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the convocation ceremony at Patanjali University, emphasising the pivotal role of women in shaping a developed India and urging graduates to embody the spirit of ancient Indian wisdom.

"I am delighted to note that 64 percent of today's graduates are our daughters," the President stated.

"The number of medals won by our girls is four times that of the boys. This is not just a statistic; it is the vanguard of a developed India led by women."

She drew a connection between this achievement and India's rich intellectual heritage, citing figures like Gargi, Maitreyi, Apala, and Lopamudra, who historically provided intellectual and spiritual leadership to society.

"I am confident that our educated daughters will enhance the glory of Bharat Mata with their inner strength and talent," she remarked.

The President extended her heartfelt congratulations to all graduating students and praised those receiving medals. She specifically lauded the teachers and guardians, reserving special appreciation for the parents of the female students.

Speaking from the sacred land of Haridwar, known traditionally as the gateway to both Lord Vishnu ('Hari') and Lord Shiva ('Har'), the President noted the immense fortune of the scholars and teachers studying under the worship of Goddess Saraswati in such a spiritually charged environment.

She highlighted the university's decision to integrate modern education with Indian culture, making the graduates carriers of a great cultural tradition.