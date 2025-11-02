President Murmu lauds 64% female graduates at Patanjali University

DEHRADUN/HARIDWAR: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the convocation ceremony at Patanjali University, emphasising the pivotal role of women in shaping a developed India and urging graduates to embody the spirit of ancient Indian wisdom.
"I am delighted to note that 64 percent of today's graduates are our daughters," the President stated.
"The number of medals won by our girls is four times that of the boys. This is not just a statistic; it is the vanguard of a developed India led by women."
She drew a connection between this achievement and India's rich intellectual heritage, citing figures like Gargi, Maitreyi, Apala, and Lopamudra, who historically provided intellectual and spiritual leadership to society.
"I am confident that our educated daughters will enhance the glory of Bharat Mata with their inner strength and talent," she remarked.
The President extended her heartfelt congratulations to all graduating students and praised those receiving medals. She specifically lauded the teachers and guardians, reserving special appreciation for the parents of the female students.
Speaking from the sacred land of Haridwar, known traditionally as the gateway to both Lord Vishnu ('Hari') and Lord Shiva ('Har'), the President noted the immense fortune of the scholars and teachers studying under the worship of Goddess Saraswati in such a spiritually charged environment.
She highlighted the university's decision to integrate modern education with Indian culture, making the graduates carriers of a great cultural tradition.
The President paid homage to Maharishi Patanjali, the founder of Yoga, who, through Yoga, purified the mind; through Grammar, purified speech; and through Ayurveda, purified the body.
"This university, established in his sacred name, is making the profound tradition of Maharishi Patanjali accessible to contemporary society," she observed, appreciating its efforts in promoting Yoga, Ayurveda, and natural medicine for a healthier India.
The President was particularly impressed by the university's focus on three key dimensions of its India-centric vision: the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), the synergy between ancient Vedic knowledge and modern scientific research, and finding solutions to global challenges.
"You have all received education in harmony with the ideals of this university in this beautiful location," she told the students. "You must have experienced that protecting the environment and aligning lifestyles with nature is essential for the future of humankind."
Concluding her address, President Murmu expressed her firm belief that the graduates would always be ready to face global challenges, including climate change, thereby contributing significantly to a virtuous society and a developed nation.
Speaking on the occassion Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The honourable President's life of struggle and simple demeanor is a source of inspiration for all of us. Her recent flight in the Rafale fighter jet showcased her indomitable courage, patriotism, and determination, setting an exemplary model for the entire nation."
President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a Foot Over Bridge and a Horse Riding Area at the President's Retreat in Dehradun. The Rs 9 crore FOB, featuring Himalayan architecture, ensures safe connectivity to the Presidential Garden. The new 0.7-acre riding area honors the Presidential Bodyguard's tradition. These additions enhance the complex's security and heritage appeal.