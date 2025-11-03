Ahead of talks, MHA asks Ladakh bodies to submit fresh draft of demands

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the talks with Ladakh leaders, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a fresh detailed draft from Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on their charter of demands.

Senior KDA leader Sajjad Kargili told TNIE that the KDA would prepare a detailed draft listing the demands. “We will consult all stakeholders in framing the draft of demands... Our main demands include the grant of statehood (with legislature) and 6th Schedule to safeguard the land and job rights of local population,” Sajjad said.

“It will be a detailed draft copy highlighting in depth information about our core demands. We will discuss what kind of legislature we want and what should be the role of the Assembly and the power of the Governor, among other things,” the KDA leader said.