Ahead of talks, MHA asks Ladakh bodies to submit fresh draft of demands

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the talks with Ladakh leaders, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a fresh detailed draft from Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on their charter of demands.
Senior KDA leader Sajjad Kargili told TNIE that the KDA would prepare a detailed draft listing the demands. “We will consult all stakeholders in framing the draft of demands... Our main demands include the grant of statehood (with legislature) and 6th Schedule to safeguard the land and job rights of local population,” Sajjad said.
“It will be a detailed draft copy highlighting in depth information about our core demands. We will discuss what kind of legislature we want and what should be the role of the Assembly and the power of the Governor, among other things,” the KDA leader said.
He said LAB leaders would also be preparing their detailed draft copy. “After finalising our drafts, we will share it with each other and come up with a joint detailed copy on charter of demands”.
Asked whether MHA has given them any time limit for submitting the fresh draft proposals, Sajjad replied in the negative. “We will hopefully be submitting the joint draft of our demands this week and within a few days after receiving the draft, the MHA may invite us for the High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting, which will be chaired by MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.
The talks between Centre and Ladakh leaders had broken down after the September 24 violence during a protest for statehood and 6th Schedule in Leh, where 4 persons were killed and 80 others injured in police firing.
However, after MHA announced judicial inquiry, sub committee level talks resumed.