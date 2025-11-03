Air India Delhi–Bengaluru flight diverted to Bhopal after midair snag, second incident on same day

NEW DELHI: An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru carrying 172 passengers was diverted to Bhopal on Monday evening following a suspected technical issue, the second such diversion involving the airline on the same day.

Flight AI 2487, an A320 Neo aircraft, departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6.47 pm but was diverted to Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj Airport after a snag was detected midair. An emergency was declared around 7.30 pm to ensure a safe landing, and the aircraft touched down smoothly.

Air India confirmed the incident in a statement, saying, “Flight AI2487 operating from Delhi to Bengaluru on November 3 was diverted to Bhopal due to a suspected technical issue. The aircraft landed safely and is undergoing precautionary checks, which require extended time for rectification.”

“Our ground team at Bhopal has been providing immediate assistance and support to passengers. Every effort is being made to fly them to their destination at the earliest,” it added.