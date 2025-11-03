Bhopal Diary | Digvijaya all praise for song by Fadnavis’ wife

Former Chief Minister and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh recently heaped praise on Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta for her new devotional song ‘Koi Bole Ram Ram, Koi Khudaye.’ Sharing a video of the song on social media, the Congress veteran wrote, “Thank you, Amruta Fadnavis ji. I heard the Shabad sung by you on the words of Guru Nanak ji. It felt very good.” Amruta, a former banking professional, who remains in the public spotlight in her signature style for one reason or another, had released the devotional song on October 24. Within a few days of the release, it garnered more than a staggering 4.6 million views.

Unified exam on UPSC lines for govt jobs

A single unified examination on the lines of the exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) nationally is being planned by the Madhya Pradesh government for recruitment to various government posts, CM Mohan Yadav announced recently. The aim of a single entrance exam is to avoid multiple exams conducted for different government positions, which delay the recruitment process. Yadav added that new recruitments will begin soon and that two lakh new posts will be created. Further, to expedite police recruitment, a separate board is being set up, through which as many as 20,000 posts will be filled up.