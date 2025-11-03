Bihar will see portfolio of murder if RJD wins: Shah

PATNA: UNION Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday vowed to make Bihar free from floods if the NDA retains power and claimed that the INDIA bloc would create “three portfolios of murder, kidnapping and extortion” if the opposition alliance gets a chance to form a government in the state.

Shah also urged people to vote for the NDA to “check the recurrence of ‘jungle raj’ witnessed during the RJD regime” in the state.

Addressing election rallies in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali, Shah appealed to electors to “cast votes to prevent the return of ‘jungle raj’ that saw kidnappings, murders, atrocities”. “If voted to power, the NDA will make Bihar flood-free. It is our pledge. We will set up a separate ministry to ensure that Bihar is saved from flood fury,” Shah said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “chalked out a scheme to ensure water from Koshi, Ganga, and Gandak rivers reaches farmers’ fields for irrigation in Bihar”.

Shah termed the NDA allies -- BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan’s LJP (RV), HAM, and Kushwaha’s party -- as five ‘Pandavas’ and said they will “ensure Bihar’s prosperity”. He acused Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of “trying to make their sons Bihar CM and prime minister, respectively,” and asserted that both posts “are not vacant”. “Lalu & company and Rahul & company indulged in `12 lakh crore scams and corruption,” Shah alleged.