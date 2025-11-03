Covid death relief only for 500 docs’ kin: RTI

NEW DELHI: Only 500 families of doctors who succumbed to COVID-19 during the first and second waves have been compensated by the government so far, latest RTI data has revealed.

Though the union government has always maintained that they don’t have data on the total number of doctors who died during the pandemic, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has put the number at nearly 1,600.

According to the RTI, the government has paid compensation to 500 families of doctors so far. The latest figure of families of doctors who have been compensated so far comes in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s order of October 28, which observed that “Society will not forgive us if we don’t take care of our doctors and don’t stand for them.”

The apex court was considering a plea that raised the issue of the eligibility of private doctors under the government’s insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), announced on March 30, 2020. The SC, which heard the matter after nearly two years, underlined the need to support doctors who put themselves on the line during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if they were working in private hospitals, and lost their lives during the pandemic.

According to Dr KV Babu, who has been pursuing the issue since 2022, although the government does not have data on the number of doctors who are beneficiaries of the insurance scheme, a rough estimate indicates only 500 doctors’ families have received compensation so far.