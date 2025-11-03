Himachal woman alleges BJP MLA Hansraj of harassment; he says she is ‘like my daughter’

SHIMLA: A woman from Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh has accused BJP MLA Hansraj of harassing her and threatening her family, allegations the legislator has dismissed as an attempt to trigger “communal tension.”

A purported video of the woman making the allegations has surfaced on social media.

The woman had filed an FIR against the MLA last year, accusing him of sending obscene messages and demanding nude photographs.

In the video, she alleged that some people were trying to defame her by claiming she had accepted money to level charges against Hansraj, who represents the Churah constituency in Chamba. She also claimed she was under pressure to withdraw her complaint.

“If any harm comes to my family members, I will not spare the MLA,” she said tearfully in the clip.

The woman further alleged that Hansraj’s wife had been threatening that he would “settle scores” once he becomes a minister, claiming the MLA had “ruined my life” and that she had “nothing to lose now.”