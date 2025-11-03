Himachal woman alleges BJP MLA Hansraj of harassment; he says she is ‘like my daughter’

SHIMLA: A woman from Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh has accused BJP MLA Hansraj of harassing her and threatening her family, allegations the legislator has dismissed as an attempt to trigger “communal tension.”
A purported video of the woman making the allegations has surfaced on social media.
The woman had filed an FIR against the MLA last year, accusing him of sending obscene messages and demanding nude photographs.
In the video, she alleged that some people were trying to defame her by claiming she had accepted money to level charges against Hansraj, who represents the Churah constituency in Chamba. She also claimed she was under pressure to withdraw her complaint.
“If any harm comes to my family members, I will not spare the MLA,” she said tearfully in the clip.
The woman further alleged that Hansraj’s wife had been threatening that he would “settle scores” once he becomes a minister, claiming the MLA had “ruined my life” and that she had “nothing to lose now.”
She said she took to social media because she had no faith in the police or other authorities, accusing them of taking “no action” and pressuring her to reach a compromise with the MLA. She also accused a doctor and a junior engineer of misbehaving with her father.
Hansraj, a three-time MLA, later posted a video refuting the allegations, saying the woman was “like my daughter” and that she had made similar accusations last year as well. He claimed that the police had investigated the matter and submitted a closure report.
The MLA said he was “unable to understand her motive,” alleging that the latest claims appeared to be “a sinister move to trigger communal violence.” He urged police to investigate the matter thoroughly and said he would file a defamation case to “get to the root of the issue.”
Hansraj maintained that the allegations were an attempt to halt development work in Churah and “tarnish his image” as an emerging leader from Chamba.