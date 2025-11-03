India, Bahrain strengthen defence and security ties, move toward key trade and investment pacts

NEW DELHI: India and Bahrain on Monday reiterated their commitment to strengthening defence and security cooperation while advancing negotiations on major trade and investment agreements, marking a step forward in deepening their strategic partnership.

The decisions were announced after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held extensive talks with visiting Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani in New Delhi during the fifth India–Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC) meeting.

In a joint statement, both sides expressed optimism about expanding defence and security collaboration and cited the visit of three Indian naval ships to Bahrain in September 2025 as a sign of growing maritime cooperation. The two countries unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms, including the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and reaffirmed their resolve to combat cross-border terrorism through enhanced intelligence sharing, cybersecurity cooperation, and capacity-building.

On the economic front, the two nations announced the start of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and moved closer to finalising a bilateral investment treaty, which officials said would open new avenues for trade and capital flows.

Both sides also agreed to begin talks on a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) to eliminate tax overlaps, ensure fiscal transparency, and encourage business expansion.