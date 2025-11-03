India sends urgent relief to quake-hit Afghanistan, assures more aid

NEW DELHI: India on Monday rushed emergency relief materials to northern Afghanistan after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the provinces of Samangan, Balkh, and Baghlan, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 500 in one of the deadliest tremors to hit the region in recent months.

The quake, which struck early on Monday, destroyed dozens of homes and shops and blocked the key Balkh–Samangan highway, hampering rescue operations. It was the second major earthquake to hit Afghanistan since September, when India had also sent humanitarian assistance.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi hours after the quake, conveying condolences and assuring continued support.

“Indian relief material for the earthquake-hit communities is being handed over. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon,” Jaishankar said in a post on social media platform X.

Photographs shared by the External Affairs Ministry showed Indian aid being delivered in Kabul, underscoring New Delhi’s readiness to respond swiftly to humanitarian crises in Afghanistan despite the absence of formal diplomatic recognition of the Taliban regime.