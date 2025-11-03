India sends urgent relief to quake-hit Afghanistan, assures more aid

NEW DELHI: India on Monday rushed emergency relief materials to northern Afghanistan after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the provinces of Samangan, Balkh, and Baghlan, killing at least 20 people and injuring more than 500 in one of the deadliest tremors to hit the region in recent months.
The quake, which struck early on Monday, destroyed dozens of homes and shops and blocked the key Balkh–Samangan highway, hampering rescue operations. It was the second major earthquake to hit Afghanistan since September, when India had also sent humanitarian assistance.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi hours after the quake, conveying condolences and assuring continued support.
“Indian relief material for the earthquake-hit communities is being handed over. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon,” Jaishankar said in a post on social media platform X.
Photographs shared by the External Affairs Ministry showed Indian aid being delivered in Kabul, underscoring New Delhi’s readiness to respond swiftly to humanitarian crises in Afghanistan despite the absence of formal diplomatic recognition of the Taliban regime.
According to the Afghan foreign ministry, India has delivered 15 tonnes of food supplies, with additional consignments of essential medicines and food items expected to follow shortly. Officials said the relief effort aims to support communities worst affected by the tremor, particularly in Samangan province, where the impact was most severe.
Monday’s outreach also reflected New Delhi’s cautious yet growing engagement with the Taliban leadership, which has deepened in recent months. Muttaqi, who made his first official visit to India last month, discussed bilateral cooperation and regional stability with Jaishankar during their latest exchange.
“Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan,” Jaishankar wrote on X, adding that the two sides also “appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation.”
India has remained a major provider of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, sending shipments of wheat, medicines, vaccines, and disaster relief supplies through various humanitarian channels.