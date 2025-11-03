Insider track | Congress woes on Bihar poll turf

The Netaji Nagar shuffle

The shifting of pin codes of New Delhi’s bureaucracy is causing quiet heartburn. Many ministries, including Commerce, Steel, and Heavy Industries, have been told to pack up for Netaji Nagar, while Kartavya Bhavan, gleaming by the new Kartavya Path, will host high-profile ministries of Home, External Affairs, and Petroleum. “We got the blocks, they got the boulevard,” joked an official wryly. Parking is already a sore point for those used to Lutyens’ leafy calm. The order says parking will be allotted separately—not comforting for those wrestling with traffic snarls to the new place. Many feel it’s a one-way trip from Kartavya to karma.

Nishant after Nitish: Village logic

Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar may have stayed away from Bihar’s poll scene, but his ancestral village Kalyan Bigha in Nalanda district, is treating him as the heir apparent. Posters calling him “Bihar ka Bhavishya” and “JDU’s need of the hour” adorn homes. The gate of Bhagwati Aathan, where Nitish offers prayers, bears posters that show the duo together. Villagers are confident Maa Bhagwati will bless Nishant’s political entry. No idea if they are aware of speculation in Patna about the younger Kumar taking the Legislative Council route in 2026.

A starry Igas in the poll season

BJP MP and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni hosted Igas, Garhwal’s Budhi Diwali, at his Delhi residence. The celebration featured a vegetarian dinner, tasteful décor, and music by Pandavas, a popular Uttarakhand band. Prominent attendees included NSA Ajit Doval, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, singer Jubin Nautiyal, and spiritual leader Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. Home Minister Amit Shah spent over an hour and a half there—a brief break from the Bihar poll campaign. Relaxed and engaging with journalists, Shah fielded several questions, mostly focused on the ongoing Bihar polls.