INTERVIEW | 'Fighting for jobs, dignity, development; NDA’s austerity model is anti-people': Tejashwi Yadav

NEW DELHI: RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, exudes confidence as Bihar heads to the polls, promising a development model centred on employment and empowerment.
“Employment is at the heart of my vision for Bihar—it will drive the state’s growth,” he tells TNIE's Rajesh Kumar Thakur. Criticising the BJP-JD(U) alliance as “fractured” and “failed”, Tejashwi pledged to redirect resources towards people-centric projects, empower women through the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana, and curb youth migration from Bihar.
Excerpts from the interview
Q: What’s your vision for Bihar’s development, and how do you plan to achieve it?
Tejashwi: Employment is at the heart of my vision for Bihar. It will be the driver of development in the state. First and foremost, employment puts money in the hands of the people, who contribute right back to the economy. Secondly, public and social sector employment creates better infrastructure and services for everyone.
That means more and better facilities for education, healthcare, law and order, and rural and urban infrastructure. Thirdly, it creates favourable conditions for private investment. I wish to emphasise that in times of economic uncertainty and crisis, policy decisions to increase public spending and promote job creation have historically been effective. The current model of austerity—that is, cutting public spending—being imposed on India and Bihar by the NDA government has failed everywhere in the world. It’s a right-wing policy that is patently anti-people.
Q: How do you plan to tackle unemployment, a major issue in Bihar?
Tejashwi: We will begin by filling up vacancies in the public sector. We will swiftly assess Bihar’s future workforce needs, create positions in mission mode, and actively engage private and foreign investors, showcasing our educated, hardworking youth and fully supporting those who generate quality employment opportunities in the state.
Q: What are your thoughts on the current law and order situation in Bihar, and how will you improve it?
Tejashwi: The law and order situation in the state is poor due to the lack of political will within the state government. The government appears to lack the necessary power to act decisively. The only reason I can think of is that perhaps the government patronises criminal elements and is therefore loath to touch them.
We will instruct law enforcement to uphold the rule of law without fear or favour. Action will be taken against those in the police force who collude with criminal elements or harass citizens. We will particularly focus on women’s safety and security. We have plans to make the police force inclusive – we will induct more women into the force.
Q: You’ve promised one government job per family. How do you plan to fund this initiative?
Tejashwi: The question most of the time is not so much about the resources but their effective deployment. On the other hand, it is also a matter of matching job seekers with appropriate jobs in terms of qualifications and skills. We are exploring various approaches based on income and backwardness criteria of families, categorisation of jobs in terms of qualifications and skills, and the implementation of decentralised or panchayat-level budgeting and hiring, among other elements.
Q: Can you elaborate on your Mai Bahin Maan Yojana, and how will it empower women in Bihar?
Tejashwi: Women are the backbone of Bihar’s economy and society, yet they remain economically vulnerable. The Mai Bahin Maan Yojana will provide direct financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections. When women have money in their hands, they invest in their families and communities. Beyond the cash transfer, we will link it with skill development programmes, self-help groups, and credit facilities.
Q: How do you respond to critics who say your promises are unrealistic or unaffordable?
Tejashwi: The same critics who question our policies have no problem when thousands of crores were written off for corporate loans. They also have no problem with the central government’s disastrous handling of the economy. If you remember, MGNREGA was called unrealistic, but today it is a lifeline for millions. Our proposals are fundamentally sound. We are talking about reorienting priorities, not magic.
Currently, enormous amounts are being spent on projects that do not reach people. We want to change that. The real question is: can we afford not to do this? Can we afford another generation of educated youth leaving Bihar? That is the cost, in my opinion, we should be calculating.
Q: How do you see the Mahagathbandhan alliance performing in the elections?
Tejashwi: The Mahagathbandhan represents the aspirations of Bihar’s people – the farmers, workers, youth and women who have been ignored by the government. More importantly, we have a positive agenda. We are fighting for employment, dignity and development. The people of Bihar can see the contrast. On one side, there’s a government that has failed on every parameter – unemployment, law and order, infrastructure. On the other side, there is the Mahagathbandhan with concrete plans and a proven track record. I am confident we will get a decisive mandate.
Q: What makes you confident that you’ll win the elections and become the Chief Minister?
Tejashwi: My confidence comes from the people I meet every day. When I travel across Bihar, I see hope in people’s eyes. People want change; they want a government that delivers. The BJP-JD(U) alliance is fractured. They are fighting among themselves. Their model of governance has failed. So yes, I am confident because of the ground reality. The people of Bihar want change, and they see us as that change.
Q: How will you handle the “friendly fights” within the alliance in some seats?
Tejashwi: I have personally spoken to leaders across the alliance. There is open communication and understanding between all of us. It shows the democratic spirit within the alliance. Our workers understand that the real fight is against the current government’s failures, not against each other. The key is to keep focus on the larger goal – defeating the NDA and forming a government that works for the people. What matters is that after the results, we all come together to form a stable government.
Q: How do you respond to allegations of “Jungle Raj” and corruption against your party?
Tejashwi: This is a tired, old narrative that has been repeatedly used against us, and the people of Bihar have seen through it. I would even go a step further and say that it is used cynically by a variety of elite actors, including the media, as a slur. I am not going to mince any words. It has much to do with the fact that our government empowered marginalised communities who had been victims of historical oppression. That empowerment was labelled as “Jungle Raj” by those who lost their monopoly over power.
Q: Can you comment on your brother Tej Pratap Yadav’s decision to contest against you in Raghopur?
Tejashwi: Politically, I respect everyone’s democratic right to contest elections. Personally, it’s painful when family differences play out publicly. Sometimes in families, people have different perspectives. I respect that. As for Raghopur, it is my home and people know me there. They have elected me to represent them earlier as well. I am confident they will support me again. My focus is on serving the people, not on family politics.
Q: How do you plan to balance your responsibilities as a leader with your personal life?
Tejashwi: I have learnt over the years that you need to find balance; otherwise, you cannot sustain a life in public work. I think personal life gives you grounding.
When you are connected to your family and to normal everyday concerns, it keeps you connected to what ordinary people go through. So personal life is not separate from political life – it informs it. You need to be a complete human being to be an effective leader. Family, health, and some personal time – these things make you better equipped to handle the pressures of governance.
Q: Your party has given tickets to Bhumihar and upper-caste candidates as well. Is this a restructured social engineering from what the RJD followed earlier?
Tejashwi: RJD has always been an inclusive party. Our core ideology is social justice, which means justice for all sections that have been marginalised, whether it is backward castes, Dalits, minorities, or anyone else. But social justice does not mean exclusion of any community. The younger generation across castes wants development, employment, and opportunities. They are looking beyond rigid caste identities.
Q: Is the SIR exercise damaging your party’s prospects of winning more seats?
Tejashwi: The SIR exercise has raised serious concerns, and we have been very vocal about it. What we are seeing is a systematic attempt to delete genuine voters, particularly from constituencies where certain communities are present in significant numbers.
The Election Commission needs to be transparent about this process. It is certainly a challenge we have to deal with. But I want to say that the people of Bihar are aware of what is happening. They understand this is manipulation. And when people see such blatant attempts to deny them their democratic right, it creates anger and determination.
Q: As you have emerged as an articulate young leader in Bihar, how far do youth and women trust your political policies?
Tejashwi: I think the response I am getting from youth and women is very encouraging. Young people today want leaders who understand their aspirations, who speak their language, who have concrete plans. I am also accessible on social media, I engage with their concerns, and I am open to criticism and suggestions.
As for women, they have historically been strong supporters of the RJD because we have championed their issues. My mother’s legacy plays a role. She empowered women politically. Now with the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana and a focus on women’s education and employment, we are taking this forward.