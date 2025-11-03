INTERVIEW | 'Fighting for jobs, dignity, development; NDA’s austerity model is anti-people': Tejashwi Yadav

Q: What makes you confident that you’ll win the elections and become the Chief Minister?

Tejashwi: My confidence comes from the people I meet every day. When I travel across Bihar, I see hope in people’s eyes. People want change; they want a government that delivers. The BJP-JD(U) alliance is fractured. They are fighting among themselves. Their model of governance has failed. So yes, I am confident because of the ground reality. The people of Bihar want change, and they see us as that change.

Q: How will you handle the “friendly fights” within the alliance in some seats?

Tejashwi: I have personally spoken to leaders across the alliance. There is open communication and understanding between all of us. It shows the democratic spirit within the alliance. Our workers understand that the real fight is against the current government’s failures, not against each other. The key is to keep focus on the larger goal – defeating the NDA and forming a government that works for the people. What matters is that after the results, we all come together to form a stable government.

Q: How do you respond to allegations of “Jungle Raj” and corruption against your party?

Tejashwi: This is a tired, old narrative that has been repeatedly used against us, and the people of Bihar have seen through it. I would even go a step further and say that it is used cynically by a variety of elite actors, including the media, as a slur. I am not going to mince any words. It has much to do with the fact that our government empowered marginalised communities who had been victims of historical oppression. That empowerment was labelled as “Jungle Raj” by those who lost their monopoly over power.

Q: Can you comment on your brother Tej Pratap Yadav’s decision to contest against you in Raghopur?

Tejashwi: Politically, I respect everyone’s democratic right to contest elections. Personally, it’s painful when family differences play out publicly. Sometimes in families, people have different perspectives. I respect that. As for Raghopur, it is my home and people know me there. They have elected me to represent them earlier as well. I am confident they will support me again. My focus is on serving the people, not on family politics.