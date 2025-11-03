J&K CM Omar Abdullah’s lawyer sons get Pulwama youth's detention under PSA quashed by HC

SRINAGAR: Even as Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has promised to scrap the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) after the restoration of statehood, his lawyer sons Zamir Abdullah and Zaheer Abdullah have successfully got the PSA detention order of a Pulwama youth quashed by the J&K High Court.

The CM’s sons appeared on behalf of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, the father-in-law of 27-year-old Sajad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Drabgam in Pulwama district, who had been detained under the PSA through an order issued by the District Magistrate, Pulwama, dated April 30, 2025.

They had filed a habeas corpus petition on behalf of the detained Sajad's father-in-law.

According to the detention order, Sajad was booked under preventive detention for his alleged involvement in case FIR No. 119 of 2020 registered at Police Station Rajpora for offences under Section 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 18, 23, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

However, Sajad’s counsels, Zamir and Zaheer Abdullah, argued that he had already been granted bail in the FIR by a competent court on November 13, 2023, and that the PSA detention was therefore unjustified and based on stale allegations.

In their submissions, the counsels pleaded before the court that the dossier was forwarded to the District Magistrate by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pulwama on April 28, 2025, and the detention order was issued merely two days later, on April 30.