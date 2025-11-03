Maharashtra reserves 70% of jobs in District Cooperative Banks for local candidates

MUMBAI: In a move aimed at promoting local employment, the Maharashtra government has directed that 70 per cent of jobs in District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) be reserved for candidates domiciled in the respective districts.

The government has also decided that all future recruitments in DCCBs across the state must be conducted only through the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), TCS iON (Tata Consultancy Services), or Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Ltd (MKCL) to ensure transparency and fairness in the process.

A government resolution (GR) issued on October 31 stated that “70 per cent of the posts should be reserved for domicile candidates of the respective districts”, while the remaining 30 per cent will be open to candidates from outside the district.