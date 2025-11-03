Man kills mother over witchcraft suspicion in Jharkhand's Dumka

RANCHI: A 70-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her son on suspicion of practising witchcraft. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Digha village under Gopikandar police station in Dumka.

She was taken to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital with multiple stab wounds and succumbed to her injuries late on Sunday night.

The accused, identified as 41-year-old Ramjan Hembrom, was arrested by police from his native village, Madhuban. The weapon used in the crime and his blood-stained clothes were also recovered.

Police said the victim had been staying at her daughter’s in-laws’ house in Digha, located about 15 km away from her village, for the past few months to escape repeated assaults by her son.

Officer in-charge of Gopikandar Police Station, Sumit Bhagat, said that a case has been registered.

The victim’s daughter, in her statement given to police, has confirmed that her brother, Ramjan Hembram, was responsible for the attack.