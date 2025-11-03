Over 100 Akasa Air flights lit up in tricolour to cheer women’s cricket team during World Cup final

NEW DELHI: In a gesture of support for the Indian women’s cricket team during the ICC World Cup final on Sunday, Akasa Air illuminated the cabins of over 100 flights in the colours of the Indian tricolour throughout the day. The patriotic display drew applause and cheers from passengers.

An Akasa Air spokesperson told the TNIE, “The vibrant colours of the Indian flag were chosen to show our support for the Women in Blue. It is to spread the spirit of pride and unity as the nation rallied behind the Indian women’s team. We want to ensure passengers can stay connected with their favourite teams when travelling.”

She added, “It also enhances the flying experience and fosters meaningful connections with passengers.”

Akasa Air was a pioneer in establishing a connection with the flyers. The airline had launched an initiative to share real-time match scores on board since 2023, billed as `Skyscore.’ In line with that feature, live scores are regularly shared with the passengers, the spokesperson said.

An official release said, “SkyScore seamlessly brings together two of India’s greatest passions - travel and cricket. The feature reflects Akasa Air’s commitment to enhancing the flying experience by combining comfort, connectivity, and entertainment in the skies.”

Akasa Air has also released the SkyScore Cricket Calendar for November in advance, featuring upcoming matches that will be available for live updates onboard Akasa Air flights. They are Men’s cricket matches featuring India’s tour of Australia (Nov 8 to Nov 25) and South Africa’s tour of India (Nov 18 to 25).