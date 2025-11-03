Over 12,000 runners including IAF chief take part in maiden Sekhon Marathon

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) held the first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 (SIM-25) in a celebration of fitness, valour and pride.
The marathon on Sunday in Delhi witnessed strong participation of more than 12,000 runners, including men, women and children of all ages, said the IAF.
"Across the country, over 45,000 participants from 46 Air Force Stations joined the event in 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km categories - reflecting the spirit of inclusivity, enthusiasm, and collective pride that defines the Indian Air Force community," the IAF said.
The marathon was a fitting tribute to the valour of Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, honouring his legacy and inspiring generations to emulate his courage and dedication. The day celebrated the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force -- a shining symbol of strength, unity, and national pride.
The event was graced by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, and the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, along with senior officers of the Indian Air Force and distinguished guests.
Demonstrating exemplary fitness and spirit, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh himself participated in the 21 km run, inspiring air warriors and citizens alike.
The marathon commenced on an energetic note with a Zumba warm-up session, followed by inspirational performances by the Indian Air Force Band, a synchronised display by the Air Warrior Drill Team, and a breathtaking skydiving performance. The combination of fitness, discipline, and spectacle perfectly embodied the ethos of the Indian Air Force.
Adding to the vibrancy of the occasion, Netflix captivated the audience with the presence of renowned actors Huma Qureshi, Shefali Shah, Archana Puran Singh and Sunil Grover. The event also witnessed the unveiling of the teaser of Operation Safed Sagar -- a Netflix series portraying the courage, resilience, and bravery of the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War.