Over 12,000 runners including IAF chief take part in maiden Sekhon Marathon

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) held the first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 (SIM-25) in a celebration of fitness, valour and pride.

The marathon on Sunday in Delhi witnessed strong participation of more than 12,000 runners, including men, women and children of all ages, said the IAF.

"Across the country, over 45,000 participants from 46 Air Force Stations joined the event in 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km categories - reflecting the spirit of inclusivity, enthusiasm, and collective pride that defines the Indian Air Force community," the IAF said.

The marathon was a fitting tribute to the valour of Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, honouring his legacy and inspiring generations to emulate his courage and dedication. The day celebrated the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force -- a shining symbol of strength, unity, and national pride.