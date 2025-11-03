PM Modi launches Rs 1 lakh worth crore research and development scheme for high-risk, high-impact projects

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Scheme for both high-risk and high-impact projects, marking a significant shift in India’s research sector.

He also announced providing 10,000 new Prime Minister's Research fellowships over five years and setting up 25,000 additional Atal Tinkering Labs, adding to the existing 10,000 labs. It will benefit around one crore children across the country.

The announcements came during his address at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

He began his address by congratulating the Indian women's cricket team on their historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 victory. He also lauded ISRO scientists for successfully launching India's heaviest communication satellite on Sunday and extended his heartfelt congratulations to all scientists involved in the mission, as well as to ISRO.

The Prime Minister highlighted that hundreds of new universities have been established in recent years, including seven new IITs and sixteen IIITs.