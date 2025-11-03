President Murmu lauds Uttarakhand on Silver Jubilee, urges for politics beyond partisanship

DEHRADUN: President Droupadi Murmu addressed a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on Monday, marking the State's Silver Jubilee. She commended the 'Devbhoomi' for its 'remarkable developmental milestones' achieved over the last 25 years.

Speaking before the assembled legislators, the President highlighted significant advancements across key sectors, including environment, energy, tourism, healthcare, and education.

She specifically noted improvements in the Human Development Index, rising literacy rates, expansion of female education, and a reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates.

President Murmu also acknowledged the state's deep-rooted traditions of spirituality and valour, referencing the famed Kumaon and Garhwal Regiments.