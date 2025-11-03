President Murmu lauds Uttarakhand on Silver Jubilee, urges for politics beyond partisanship

DEHRADUN: President Droupadi Murmu addressed a special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly on Monday, marking the State's Silver Jubilee. She commended the 'Devbhoomi' for its 'remarkable developmental milestones' achieved over the last 25 years.
Speaking before the assembled legislators, the President highlighted significant advancements across key sectors, including environment, energy, tourism, healthcare, and education.
She specifically noted improvements in the Human Development Index, rising literacy rates, expansion of female education, and a reduction in maternal and infant mortality rates.
President Murmu also acknowledged the state's deep-rooted traditions of spirituality and valour, referencing the famed Kumaon and Garhwal Regiments.
Crucially, she commended the Assembly for passing landmark legislation, including the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, the Lokayukta Bill, and the anti-cheating Bill.
Drawing from her own background as a former MLA, President Murmu emphasised the core responsibility of elected representatives.
"The strength, and indeed the challenge, of the parliamentary system lies in remaining constantly accountable to the public," President Murmu stated.
She stressed that legislators form the essential link between the citizenry and the government, and it's continuous service is the bedrock for fostering an 'unbreakable bond of trust.'
Urging lawmakers to look beyond immediate political gains, she called for 'special sensitivity towards the upliftment of the most vulnerable sections of society,' stressing the need to prioritise development and public welfare over partisan divides.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, dressed in traditional white attire and a black cap, expressed gratitude for the President's guidance during the milestone session leading up to the State’s 25th anniversary on November 9.
Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.) described the past 25 years as a "golden era" marked by economic prosperity, effective governance, social justice, women's empowerment, and infrastructure development.
He confidently asserted that Uttarakhand is poised to lead the nation towards the goal of a "Developed India by 2047."
Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, the first woman to hold the post, expressed pride in hosting the President and voiced her hope for greater female representation in future assemblies.
The President also welcomed the digitisation efforts within the legislature, noting the introduction of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) system, which aids in adopting best practices from other legislative bodies.
Concluding her address, President Murmu underscored the delicate balance required for the state's future: "Pursue development while diligently preserving Uttarakhand's natural beauty."
This address marks only the second time a sitting President has addressed the Uttarakhand Assembly, following the address by the late Pranab Mukherjee in 2015.