Rahul, Tejashwi, Akhilesh embracing criminals in Bihar: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

DARBHANGA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged that the Congress, RJD and SP were embracing criminals in Bihar, allowing infiltrators to compromise with the state's security.

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Darbhanga, Adityanath also claimed that under the RJD-Congress rule, ration meant for the poor were looted in the state.

Mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, he said 'Pappu', 'Tappu' and 'Akku' are the three new monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi.

"These are the people who divide people in the name of caste and perpetuate riots," Adityanath alleged.