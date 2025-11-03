Should form 'Apmaan Mantralaya': Priyanka takes dig at PM Modi for heaping accusations on Opposition

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repeatedly accusing opposition leaders of insulting Bihar, and urged him to form an "Apmaan Mantralaya" (Ministry of Insults).

Addressing a poll rally at Sonabarsa in Saharsa district, Priyanka said that PM Modi keeps raising "unnecessary issues" instead of speaking about "corruption or misrule of the NDA government in Bihar."

"Instead of talking about development, the prime minister keeps accusing every opposition leader of insulting the nation and Bihar. He should form a new ministry -- Apamaan Mantralaya -- because that's what his government seems most focused on," she said.

PM Modi has been targeting leaders of the Congress and the RJD, accusing them of insulting "Chhathi Maiyya," having "problems with the Ram temple in Ayodhya," and "protecting infiltrators."

Priyanka also urged the prime minister to speak about what the NDA government has done for Bihar.