Uttar Pradesh: Fake IRS officer caught trying to meet Tripura CM in Lucknow hotel

LUCKNOW: A man posing as an IRS officer was caught in the state capital, Lucknow, while trying to meet visiting Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha at his hotel in the city.

CM Saha, who was in Lucknow for a conference at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and staying at a city hotel, was alerted when security personnel stopped the suspect.

The man, identifying himself as Prashant Mohan from Bihar, showed a fake ID card claiming he was an IRS officer. When the Chief Minister’s PSO denied him entry and informed the police, the accused attempted to check out of the hotel but pretended to have a heart attack as officers arrived.

He was immediately taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, where doctors confirmed that he was faking the pain. The police then arrested him and recovered fake IRS and IAS ID cards. The incident took place on October 31.

According to the police, Prashant Mohan had been staying at the same hotel since October 30. On October 31, when Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha arrived to attend a conference at KGMU, both happened to be on the same floor of the hotel.

Claiming to be an Additional Commissioner posted in the Finance Ministry, Mohan approached the CM’s room. When security personnel stopped him, he presented his fake ID card. The CM’s security officers, suspecting foul play, denied him entry and immediately informed the Gomti Nagar police, who reached the hotel shortly thereafter.

The hotel management informed the police that the suspect was attempting to check out. When officers took him into custody, he suddenly began pretending to have a heart attack. He was taken to Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared him completely fit.