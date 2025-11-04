24 injured as two buses collide in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

DHANBAD: At least 24 people were injured after two buses collided in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, police said on Tuesday.

The condition of six of the injured is reported to be critical, officials added.

The accident occurred near the Chali Bangla flyover under the Rajganj police station limits at around 11.30 pm on Monday.

Around 100 devotees were travelling in one of the buses to attend a religious festival in Bokaro from the Nala and Kundihi areas of Jamtara district, when another speeding bus rammed into it, a police officer said.

The injured were admitted to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH).

Traffic movement on the Kolkata–Delhi lane of the Grand Trunk Road was briefly affected due to the collision, the officer added.