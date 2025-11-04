Ahmedabad Diary | BJP set for makeover under new state chief

Breaking the old chain of nepotism, Gujarat BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma has ushered in a new ‘sense-based’ system where city and district presidents can no longer handpick their teams. Instead, 82 party observers will tour districts, reach consensus after discussions with workers, and submit three-name panels for each post by November 10. He will take the final call on picking the candidates, ensuring that loyal and grassroots workers get their due. The reform in the selection process aims to cement unity, boost transparency, and curb internal rifts in the party. Insiders say the model could soon echo across BJP’s national framework.
MLA talks tough on rebels in APMC polls
In the charged-up Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) poll battleground in Vadodara’s Dabhoi, BJP MLA Shailesh Sotta launched a fierce attack on party insiders allegedly backing his rivals. “Show me even one seat you can win,” Sotta thundered from an open stage, directly challenging the dissenters. The MLA accused certain BJP leaders of betraying the party for caste politics and warned that they would face the cost after polls. Declaring saffron as his pride and identity, he said those committing “treason” will be politically erased Sotta asserted that the BJP would capture all 16 APMC seats.
Major bureaucratic reshuffle on the cards
With Gujarat’s bureaucracy stretched thin by retirements and deputations, the state government is gearing up for a major promotion drive to keep the administrative wheels turning. According to sources, to maintain morale and efficiency in the administration, principal secretaries are likely to be elevated as additional chief secretaries by early January. After the 1995 batch’s last promotion, five 1996-batch IAS officers—Mona Khandhar, T Natarajan, Rajiv Topno, Mamta Verma, and Mukesh Kumar—are next in line. Simultaneously, 2001-batch secretaries are poised to be elevated as principal secretaries.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com