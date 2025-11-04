Ahmedabad Diary | BJP set for makeover under new state chief

Breaking the old chain of nepotism, Gujarat BJP chief Jagdish Vishwakarma has ushered in a new ‘sense-based’ system where city and district presidents can no longer handpick their teams. Instead, 82 party observers will tour districts, reach consensus after discussions with workers, and submit three-name panels for each post by November 10. He will take the final call on picking the candidates, ensuring that loyal and grassroots workers get their due. The reform in the selection process aims to cement unity, boost transparency, and curb internal rifts in the party. Insiders say the model could soon echo across BJP’s national framework.

MLA talks tough on rebels in APMC polls

In the charged-up Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) poll battleground in Vadodara’s Dabhoi, BJP MLA Shailesh Sotta launched a fierce attack on party insiders allegedly backing his rivals. “Show me even one seat you can win,” Sotta thundered from an open stage, directly challenging the dissenters. The MLA accused certain BJP leaders of betraying the party for caste politics and warned that they would face the cost after polls. Declaring saffron as his pride and identity, he said those committing “treason” will be politically erased Sotta asserted that the BJP would capture all 16 APMC seats.