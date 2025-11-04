BJP government will fall if even one eligible voter is removed in Bengal: CM Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that the fall of the BJP-led government at the Centre would be inevitable if even a single eligible voter was omitted from the electoral rolls.

She accused the saffron party and the Election Commission (EC) of allegedly using the Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) as a political tool to intimidate voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Leading a massive anti-SIR rally in Kolkata, CM Mamata charged that the Election Commission was selectively conducting the revision drive in opposition-ruled states while sparing BJP-ruled ones.

"The EC is conducting SIR in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, but not in BJP-ruled Assam," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief alleged.

Assembly elections are due next year in these four states.

"The Election Commission must also reply why there is no SIR in BJP-ruled Assam, Tripura and other northeastern states," she demanded, calling it "clear discrimination aimed at helping the ruling party at the Centre."

The last SIR in West Bengal in 2002 had taken at least two years to be completed, she said, wondering why the EC was "in a hurry" to finish it this time in just a month.