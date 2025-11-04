Bus and car plunge into gorge in Indore, three dead and 13 injured

BHOPAL: Three passengers, including two women from Indore and a young man from eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, died after a bus and a car plunged into a gorge following a collision in the hilly Bheru Ghat area of Indore’s Mhow subdivision.

The accident occurred on Monday night around 10 pm and left at least 13 others injured. They are receiving treatment at hospitals in Mhow and Indore.

The deceased have been identified as Padma Bai (45) and Anita Rao (40), both residents of Indore, and 25-year-old Rahul from Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh.