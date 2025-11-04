Cancel your air ticket within 48 hrs of booking, pay no charge

NEW DELHI: In a major move aimed at protecting flyers, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has proposed several measures regarding the refund of airline tickets. Key changes include an option to cancel tickets without any charges within 48 hours, a requirement for airlines to specify the refund amount in case of cancellation, and the refund of charges such as the User Development Fee (UDF) if a ticket is not utilized. These measures follow numerous complaints from the public over unethical practices by airlines.

In a draft made public on its website, the DGCA stated, “While the government is committed not to interfere in the commercial practices of airlines, the volume of complaints necessitates affirmative action to safeguard the interests of the traveling public. The matter has been discussed in several meetings with airlines, with no improvement in the refund system. It is now considered that the onus rests with the Government to set minimum benchmarks for refund policies to address the growing dissatisfaction among passengers regarding refund procedures adopted by some airlines.”

Look-in Option for 48 Hours

The DGCA has proposed that airlines must provide a “Look-in option” for 48 hours from the time of booking. “During this period, passengers can cancel or amend their ticket without additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for any revised flight,” the draft stated.

This facility will not be available for flights departing in less than five days for domestic flights and 15 days for international flights when booked directly through the airline website. The option is not available beyond 48 hours from the initial booking, and passengers must pay any relevant cancellation fees for changes made afterward.