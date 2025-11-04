Centre to formulate new SOP to dismantle terror funding networks

NEW DELHI: A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is being formulated by the government to strengthen coordination among key financial and enforcement agencies while tackling cases concerning terrorist organisation, officials said on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to track irregular money flows, suspicious transactions and undeclared financial linkages among individuals and organisations to identify terror networks.

The officials said that the plan would bring together the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Financial Intelligence Unit–India (FIU) under a unified framework, which will enable the agencies to share intelligence, analyse financial irregularities and launch synchronised investigations into suspected terror-financing cases.

The unified SOP would also create “a systematic method for flagging unexplained remittances, layering of funds, dubious NGO donations and the use of shell firms or hawala routes,” the officials said.

“The agencies will pool data and insights to identify patterns suggesting links to terror financing or organised crime. The framework will focus on improving information exchange between central and state enforcement bodies, ensuring faster and more effective responses to potential threats,” a senior official said.