Chhattisgarh showcases innovation drive with TechStart 2025; unveils major investments, partnerships

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government resolutely 'showcased its growing innovation economy' as it hosted “Chhattisgarh TechStart 2025”, a notable initiative designed to connect the future of Innovations and Investments with startups and technology enablers.

The event, held in Nava Raipur, sought to strengthen the state’s profile as a preferred destination for digital industries, tech-enabled services, and innovation-driven enterprises. The occasion set the stage for Chhattisgarh to emerge as a national hub for IT, Information Technology Enabled Services, and technology investments.

“The state is entering a new era of growth, one driven by innovation. Through Chhattisgarh TechStart, we aim to build a bridge between ideas and investments, creating opportunities that empower our youth and accelerate economic transformation, said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh chief minister.

Highlighting the momentum of industrial progress, CM Sai revealed that Chhattisgarh has received investment proposals worth Rs 7.5 lakh crore in the last ten months, a reflection of the growing investor confidence in the state.

The Industrial Development Policy 2024–30, he noted, is designed to be investor-friendly and pro-development, fostering both industrial expansion and entrepreneurship across emerging sectors.

Over 250 investors, incubators, and innovators from across India participated, marking one of the state’s largest innovation networking events to date.

The event brought together senior officials from Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and MeitY Startup Hub, along with leading voices from India’s technology and innovation community. Discussions centered on collaboration opportunities, digital transformation strategies, and investment partnerships in the IT and ITeS domains.

Chhattisgarh is emerging as a magnet for next-generation investments, including India’s first AI Data Centre Park and the state’s first Semiconductor Manufacturing Unit, both coming up in Nava Raipur.

The state government announced six strategic partnerships to accelerate startup and innovation growth — with the MeitY Startup Hub, National Innovation Foundation, Wadhwani Foundation, NASSCOM Foundation, Startup Middle East, and Carve Startup Labs. These collaborations aim to connect Chhattisgarh’s startups with mentorship, global networks, and funding access, bridging the gap between innovation and opportunity.