Four Kuki militants killed in Manipur encounter

GUWAHATI: Four members of the insurgent group United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were killed during an encounter with security forces in Manipur early Tuesday morning.

The incident took place at Khanpi village under Henglep subdivision in the Churachandpur district.

Defence Ministry in a statement said, "Terrorists resorted to unprovoked firing on an Army column at Khanpi village, approximately 80 km west of Churachandpur, Manipur. In the ensuing firefight between security forces and armed cadres of UKNA, a non-SOO insurgent group, 04 cadres of the terrorist group were neutralised.”

“This operation follows recent atrocities by UKNA cadres including killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals, and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region. Successful neutralisation of these terrorists highlights the Indian Army and Assam Rifles' commitment to protecting innocent civilians, mitigating all threats, and ensuring peace and security in Manipur,” the statement further stated.

The UKNA is mostly active in the Churachandpur district.