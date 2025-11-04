Gujarat farmer who lost his crop to unseasonal rain ends life by jumping into well

AHMEDABAD: Tragedy struck Revad village in Una, Gir Somnath in Gujarat, when 49-year-old farmer Ghafar Musa Unade ended his life after his entire groundnut crop was destroyed by unseasonal rains.

Also, struggling with a Rs 2 lakh debt and the burden of his two daughters' marriages, he took the extreme step by tying a 3-foot iron pole to his body before jumping into the well.

The shocking incident has sent ripples of grief and anger across the region, reigniting calls for urgent government intervention and compensation for rain-hit farmers.

The tragedy unfolded around 6 pm on November 3.

According to his family Members, Ghafar, a small farmer owning nine bighas of land, had staked everything on his groundnut crop this season. However, when nature turned hostile, torrential October rains flattened his fields, turning his ripe pods into rot.

The groundnuts sank, so did his hopes

Before the fatal plunge, he left his shirt, mobile phone, and boots neatly arranged near the well chamber, silent witnesses to his despair.

When Ghafar failed to return home, his daughter’s frantic call to her uncle sparked a desperate search. Under the dim light of farm bulbs, the family found his belongings near the well.

Fearing the worst, they pumped out water using a motor, only to discover his lifeless body anchored deep below.

The body was shifted to the Una Government Hospital for a postmortem as the police registered an accidental death case and began further investigation.

However, no suicide note was found.

According to family members' claims, financial stress and crop loss had pushed Ghafar into depression. He had borrowed Rs 2 lakh from a local society, and with two daughters recently engaged, mounting expenses weighed heavily on him.