HIV transmission to Thalassemia children in Jharkhand exposes gaps in India’s blood banking system: Advocacy group

NEW DELHI: Expressing shock over the transmission of HIV to six thalassemia children in Jharkhand through blood transfusion, a public health advocacy group has said the incident highlights a systemic failure and administrative collapse in the country’s blood banking system.

The People’s Health Organisation (India) — which works on HIV intervention and public health issues — said such incidents continue to occur due to “serious policy paralysis and intellectual bankruptcy.” The group urged the central government to impose a strict ban on the trade of blood and organs and to make it a severely punishable crime.

Speaking to this paper, Dr. Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General of PHO, said, “Jharkhand is not an isolated example. Across the country, there is total policy paralysis regarding the adoption of the latest techniques, tests, and equipment to prevent HIV infection, particularly in blood transmission.”

Expressing his dismay, the Mumbai-based global HIV expert noted that it was ironic the incident occurred at a government hospital blood bank that had been operating without a valid license since 2023.

“Importantly, the blood bank was using a substandard screening method,” said Dr. Gilada, who is also President Emeritus of the AIDS Society of India. Following the incident, the state government launched an investigation and suspended several officials, amid nationwide outrage.

Dr. Gilada suggested that the government should make universal blood safety standards and appropriate equipment a prerequisite for establishing or operating blood banks. He also called for:

Clear guidelines for blood banks, hospitals, and doctors on blood and organ safety,

Making cadaver transplants more feasible and realistic,

Periodic review of blood testing guidelines, and

Rehabilitation programs for professional blood sellers to discourage the sale of blood and organs.