India-Israel pledge deeper cooperation on counter-terrorism, trade, and regional connectivity

NEW DELHI: India and Israel have decided to intensify cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, infrastructure, and regional connectivity following talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa’ar, who is on his first official visit to India.

The discussions highlighted shared commitment to a “zero-tolerance” approach toward terrorism, with Jaishankar emphasising that the two countries face “a particular challenge” from the menace.

“It is essential that we work towards ensuring a global approach of zero tolerance towards terrorism, in all forms and manifestations,” Jaishankar said during his opening remarks.

Sa’ar echoed these sentiments, describing “radical terror” as a common threat. He reiterated Israel’s condemnation of the April terror attack in Pahalgam and detailed the ongoing fight against Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, labelling them as “radical terror states.”

Stressing the need to uproot such forces, Sa’ar said: “The eradication of Hamas’ terrorist state is at the heart of President Trump’s plan. Hamas must be disarmed, Gaza must be demilitarised. We will not compromise on it.”

The evolving situation in Gaza and the recently revived US-brokered peace plan featured prominently in the talks. Jaishankar spoke about India’s support for the peace process, saying New Delhi hopes it will “pave the way for a durable and lasting solution.”