Indian student visa rejections in Canada soar to record 74 percent

In another blow to Indian students aspiring to study in Canada, the Canadian government has reduced the number of study permits issued for the second consecutive year in 2025.

Government data cited by Reuters shows that nearly three out of every four study permit applications from India were rejected in August this year — a steep rise from 32 percent during the same month in 2023.

In August 2025, about 74 percent of Indian student visa applications were refused, compared with 32 percent in August 2023. The overall refusal rate for all international applicants stood at around 40 percent, while approximately 24 percent of Chinese applications were rejected during the same period.

Officials have attributed the tightening of visa approvals to an increase in fraudulent admission documents. In 2023, Canadian authorities discovered nearly 1,550 study permit applications linked to fake college acceptance letters — the majority originating from India. Since then, the government has introduced stricter verification procedures and raised the financial requirements for international students.

The tougher regulations appear to have discouraged new applicants. The number of Indian students applying for study permits has dropped sharply, from 20,900 in August 2023 to just 4,515 in August 2025.