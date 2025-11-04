India’s support indispensable for Sri Lanka’s revival, says opposition leader Sajith Premadasa

NEW DELHI: Sri Lanka’s Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has called for a deeper and more dynamic partnership with India, stressing that New Delhi’s support is crucial for his country’s recovery from what he described as a triple tragedy, the Easter Sunday terror attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a severe economic collapse.

Premadasa, who is on a visit to New Delhi, held a series of meetings with Indian ministers, political leaders, and business representatives to discuss economic cooperation, investment opportunities, and regional stability.

Addressing an audience at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA), he said Sri Lanka’s relationship with India is “indispensable” to steering the island nation out of its ongoing crisis.

“It is indispensable that our relationship with India functions in a manner that facilitates Sri Lanka extracting itself from its quagmire,” Premadasa said. “We have faced triple tragedies -- the Easter Sunday terror attacks, COVID-19, and economic bankruptcy. At a time when Sri Lanka is facing economic, social, political, and cultural challenges, India’s role in our recovery is crucial.”

During his visit, Premadasa met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The discussions, officials said, focused on enhancing bilateral ties, promoting democratic cooperation, and identifying new areas for economic engagement.

Speaker Birla described the talks as “warm and productive,” noting that both sides reaffirmed their shared democratic values and cultural ties. “Our discussions focused on the shared democratic values, deep cultural connect, and mutual trust that form the foundation of India–Sri Lanka relations. We also discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation and advancing our partnership for the prosperity of both nations,” Birla said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed similar sentiments, reaffirming India’s continued support for Sri Lanka’s progress under the “Neighbourhood First” policy. “Discussed India–Sri Lanka relations and our Neighbourhood First policy. India will always be supportive of progress and development in Sri Lanka,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Premadasa’s outreach comes at a time when Sri Lanka is working to stabilise its economy following financial turmoil that led to a sovereign debt default in 2022. India played a key role in assisting Sri Lanka during the height of its economic crisis, extending credit lines for essential supplies, humanitarian aid, and debt restructuring support.

In April this year, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Colombo, he had met Premadasa and lauded his contributions to strengthening India–Sri Lanka relations.