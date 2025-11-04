Man stabbed to death by unidentified assailants on busy Pune road

PUNE: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by unidentified persons on a busy road in Pune on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred around 3.15 pm near Maharana Pratap Garden on Bajirao Road, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Mayank Kharare, police added.

"A man was attacked and killed by two to three individuals who arrived on a two-wheeler. The attack may have been a result of previous enmity. Although no gang involvement is apparent so far, we are probing all possible angles," Deputy Commissioner of Police Krushikesh Rawale said.

The victim died in the attack, and police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, he said.