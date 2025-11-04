Minor sent to juvenile home for posting controversial video against Hindu deities on social media

Taking note of the video, police launched an investigation and found that the girl had created the video keeping her parents -- Mohammad Shabbir alias Sabir and his wife Shameena -- and an Instagram friend named Asif, a resident of Azad Nagar Tila, in confidence.

As per Etawah City Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Nath Rai, during the probe, it was found that the video was intentionally created to gain followers and online income, leading to public anger and tension.

“Despite being aware of the act, the parents did not stop their daughter. An FIR has been registered against the girl, her parents and Asif under section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, caste or community) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Friends Colony police station on November 2,” Rai said.

Sub-Inspector Saurabh Singh, who is investigating the case, said that while the girl was placed under the care of a Child Welfare Officer and sent to a juvenile home, her parents were arrested and sent to jail.

During interrogation, the girl told police that she made the video on the suggestion of her parents and Asif, who told her that such videos would increase her followers and bring her financial benefits.

Police said efforts were underway to trace and arrest Asif.