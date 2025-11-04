NCW calls for overhaul of cyber laws, seeks tougher safeguards for women online

NEW DELHI: Aimed at addressing the legal and institutional gaps in India’s response to cyber offences targeting women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged a comprehensive review of existing cyber laws and sought stricter provisions to protect women from cyberbullying and harassment.

The Commission has proposed harsher penalties for cybercrimes against women and children, penal action for threats to share private and obscene content, a mandatory victim compensation fund and the appointment of district-level psychologists and forensic experts.

The NCW has submitted its report, which includes changes in IT Rules, 2021, Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and others, to the Union Ministries of Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology, Women and Child Development, and Home Affairs.

The Commission also recommended protecting the complainant's identity in cyber offences, including cyberbullying, trolling, deepfakes, and privacy violations, and requiring intermediaries to remove harmful content within 36 hours.

The recommendations, which were the outcome of its year-long national consultation aimed at reviewing and reforming India’s cyber legal framework through a gender-sensitive lens, have also suggested longer user data retention (360 days) and stronger protections for victims' anonymity.

The NCW said that the recommendatory report for law review 2024–25 represents one of the most comprehensive national reviews undertaken by the Commission to modernise legal protections for women in cyberspace.

"The report combines statutory review, stakeholder insights, and comparative global analysis to propose reforms that strengthen digital rights and privacy protections for women, promote platform accountability and transparency, enhance forensic and law enforcement capacities, and foster digital literacy and preventive awareness through education and community engagement," the NCW said.