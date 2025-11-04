NDA government in Bihar uplifted women from shadow of helplessness, fear: Smriti Irani

PATNA: Former Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday asserted that the NDA government in Bihar has uplifted women from the shadow of helplessness and fear.

Addressing a press conference here, Irani also said she was pained over the RJD's appeal to the Election Commission to “stall” the benefits of women's welfare schemes in Bihar.

“The Jan Dhan Yojana has benefited more than 3 crore women in Bihar, and 1.16 crore women have received benefits under the Ujjawala Yojana.

We have also seen the fulfillment of the promise of toilets in every household,” Irani said.

“For me, it's a matter of pain that, on one hand, the NDA government is directly transferring money into the accounts of women beneficiaries in Bihar, while, on the other, RJD leaders have given a written proposal to the EC to stall these benefits,” she said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha had written to the EC on October 31, accusing the Bihar government of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by transferring money to women under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on October 17, 24, and 31.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.