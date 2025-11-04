'Our strength lies in unity': Meghalaya CM Sangma, other Northeast leaders form united political entity

GUWAHATI: Leaders of regional parties from Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Assam came together to form a united political entity, representing the true aspirations of the people of the Northeast.
Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma, Tripura’s Tipra Motha Party (TMP) founder leader Pradyot Debbarma, former Congress leader and People’s Party and Assam leader Daniel Langthasa and former BJP spokesperson from Nagaland Mmhonlumo Kikon were seen together.
Notably, NPP and TMP are BJP allies.
“For long-time, we, the younger generation leaders of Northeast, have spoken about the same issues and concerns of our people, but from different platforms and political spaces, we have realised that our strength lies in unity, and that it is time to give our people one collective voice,” the quartet said in a joint statement after announcing the initiative at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday.
They said they had resolved to carry forward their ideals by coming together under a shared vision for the future of the Northeast, taking inspiration from the vision and legacy of great leaders who fought selflessly for the identity and development of the land.
“Today's announcement marks the first step towards building this common platform. To take this initiative forward, we have decided to constitute a committee that will deliberate on the future course of action, including the modalities and structure of the proposed political entity," the statement read.
“Our united effort is guided by a simple conviction that the people of the Northeast deserve to be heard, respected, and represented through a strong, unified, and indigenous political voice at the national level. Together, we stand for a stronger, more united Northeast,” the statement further stated.
Taking to X, Debbarma wrote, “If we speak separately, we are insignificant! If we speak together, then the nation cannot ignore our region. Petty differences and narrow interests have sent us backwards. The time for change has come! Let’s fight for our next generation together.”