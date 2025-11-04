'Our strength lies in unity': Meghalaya CM Sangma, other Northeast leaders form united political entity

GUWAHATI: Leaders of regional parties from Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Assam came together to form a united political entity, representing the true aspirations of the people of the Northeast.

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad K Sangma, Tripura’s Tipra Motha Party (TMP) founder leader Pradyot Debbarma, former Congress leader and People’s Party and Assam leader Daniel Langthasa and former BJP spokesperson from Nagaland Mmhonlumo Kikon were seen together.

Notably, NPP and TMP are BJP allies.

“For long-time, we, the younger generation leaders of Northeast, have spoken about the same issues and concerns of our people, but from different platforms and political spaces, we have realised that our strength lies in unity, and that it is time to give our people one collective voice,” the quartet said in a joint statement after announcing the initiative at the Constitution Club in New Delhi on Tuesday.