Passenger on board Varanasi-Mumbai flight opens emergency exit door before takeoff, arrested

LUCKNOW: A passenger on board Akasa Air's flight QP 1497 -- Varanasi to Mumbai -- was detained on Monday, for allegedly trying to open the aircraft's emergency exit doors before take-off.

According to an Akasa Air statement, “A passenger on flight QP 1497, scheduled to operate from Varanasi to Mumbai on November 03, 2025, attempted to open an emergency exit door cover without authorisation while the aircraft was still stationary at the parking bay".

“The individual was identified, and in line with standard operating protocols, was offloaded and handed over to the relevant authorities. All passengers and crew are safe. The aircraft was thoroughly inspected and cleared by the engineering team before the flight departed at 21:00 hours,” added the statement.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 6.45 pm.

As per the Varanasi Police, the incident occurred while the aircraft was taxiing toward the runway. The passenger, Sujit Singh of Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, attempted to open the emergency exit.

Immediately, the cabin crew informed the pilot. He passed the information to the Air Traffic Control and returned the aircraft to the apron.

All passengers were escorted off the plane, and security personnel took Sujit Singh into custody for questioning, said the sources.

Phoolpur Station House Officer Praveen Kumar Singh said the passenger claimed he tried to open the exit “out of curiosity”, following which he was arrested.